Hickory may experience a record high temperature of 83 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. It will tie with the area’s current record high temperature for February set in 2017, said Meteorologist Mike Rehnberg.

The average high temperature for February in Catawba County is 53.8 degrees, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data.

The spike is followed by a 66-degree high on Friday, according to the forecast. Rehnberg said this is a normal pattern for this time of year, but it, “happens to be unseasonably warm.”

Rehnberg said the National Weather Service does not predict any dangers at this time. Forecasts are liable to change and meteorologists will be keeping an eye on any developments, he said.

The high on Tuesday will be near 70, according to the forecast, with a low around 48. On Wednesday, temperatures may reach 71 degrees during the day and drop to 61 degrees in the evening.