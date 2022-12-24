Recipient of Norris and Dolores Hines Scholarship named

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College welding student Josiah Chiles has been named the recipient of the Norris and Dolores Hines Scholarship, which was established through and administered by the CVCC Foundation, Inc.

As part of the scholarship, Chiles works at Sign Systems Inc. in Hickory, honing his craft of welding.

“Sign Systems has definitely helped me and is going to continue to help me,” Chiles said. “That’s the cool part about it. Every day I go there, I’m learning something new. The people that have been working there have been there for 30 to 50 years. They have infinite knowledge they are giving me. It’s definitely a blessing to be there. I’ve got everything possible to learn.”

Chiles learned about the Norris and Dolores Hines Scholarship through his CVCC welding instructor Mark Sigmon and immediately applied.

“I had to write a page essay, and I told them that one day I want to weld for NASA,” Chiles said. “I want to pursue welding. I think Sign Systems has encouraged and helped through this experience.”

Chiles was with his parents at the dinner table when he got the news that he was receiving the Norris and Dolores Hines Scholarship.

“I started work the next day. My parents could not believe it that I got a new job just like that. I finished out McDonald's that week. Now I’m on my way to bigger things.”

The Norris and Dolores Hines Scholarship was set up in memory of Norris and Dolores Hines, who founded Sign Systems in 1976.

CJ Hines, the grandson of Norris and Dolores Hines, said he is honored to select Chiles as the recipient of this year’s Norris and Dolores Hines Scholarship.

“Josiah is a sharp, hardworking young man who has done a great job of fitting in with our team,” CJ Hines said. “Josiah is a fast learner and has quickly become a valuable part of our company.”

For more information, contact CVCC Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Jones at 828-327-7000 ext. 4288 or email jjones555@cvcc.edu.