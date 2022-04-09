Reception to honor artists in competition

HICKORY — The public is invited to a reception honoring the artists in Full Circle Arts’ spring competition. The reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

The show has been judged by the husband and wife team of Nancy and Art Cozart. Nancy is a photographer and painter and Art is known as “The Cup Guy” because he is famous for drawing portraits on Styrofoam coffee cups.

At the same time, the Cozarts will display their own art in a separate exhibition at Full Circle Arts. Both exhibitions continue until May 21.

The spring competition is open to all artists in the area and shows a wide variety of media. Winning artworks will be announced at the reception.

Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW. Hours currently are Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org.

On the Net: www.fullcirclearts.org