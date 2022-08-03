Reception scheduled for exhibiting artist

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery welcomes Christopher Parsons as the featured artist in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery for September.

Everyone is invited to come meet the artist and enjoy a reception with refreshments on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1-3 p.m. in the Lucas Mansion second floor art gallery located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. This event is free and open to the public.

Parsons lives in Bethlehem with wife, Lindee Parsons, their children and pets. He is employed with Hickory Public Schools as the art teacher for Northview Middle School. For more than 27 years, Parsons has shared his passion and knowledge of the arts with students. He has taught visual arts, music and theater in and out of the school setting.

His latest works have focused on merging traditional landscape oil painting with modern, oil enamel, spray-paint space art. The marriage of the different styles and techniques has produced some images that he likes to call "spacescapes."

His artwork has been on display in galleries in North Carolina including The Historic Gertrude Smith House in Mount Airy, Lenoir-Rhyne University, and The Rock School in Valdese.