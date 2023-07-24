HICKORY — Full Circle Arts invites the public to a free preview reception for its 11th annual Tiny Art show on Thursday, July 27, 6-8 p.m.

The “underground” gallery is displaying more than 80 very small elegant works of art, most of them for sale at affordable prices. Some of the artists have long been familiar to people in and around Hickory. Others are new to the area.

Avery Bumgarner will be playing saxophone jazz tunes at the reception. There will also be refreshments provided by FCA members and friends.

The artwork will be on display July 28 through Sept. 2 at Full Circle Arts' gallery 42-B Third St. NW, Hickory, during regular hours, Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The judge is Kristina Anthony, exhibitions manager at Hickory Museum of Art and also president of the board of directors for Rock School Arts Foundation in Valdese.

FCA is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at www.fullcirclearts.org. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, email gallery@fullcirclearts.org, or call 828-322-7545.