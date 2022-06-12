Reap produce, savings at farmers market

Randy Montrie paid my husband and me a surprise visit recently. A few years ago, we wouldn’t have wondered at Randy’s sudden appearance on our front porch. He was our mailman, the best mail carrier ever.

Randy knew just about everyone on his route. He stopped and talked to folks, inquired about family and neighbors, knew when members of the community were out of town, and seldom put a piece of mail in the wrong box because the envelope had the incorrect address on it. He was especially kind to those who had physical challenges, going inside to check on them and hand them their mail. Randy was the mail-carrying version of Meals on Wheels. We were sad when he retired.

Now, Randy and his wife Nancy are putting most of their energy into their farm, the Crooked Barn Veggie Farm in Newton. They’re raising chemical-free tomatoes, cucumbers, collard greens, squash, beans, and so on, and they’re both selling and donating the produce. Randy had just taken a complimentary load of greens to the Hickory Soup Kitchen when he dropped in on us.

This is Randy’s first year managing the Conover Farmers Market. That’s why he stopped by my house. He wanted me to let people know that the market is celebrating its 15th year and that he and those who serve on the market’s board wanted to thank the community and the supporters for the past decade and a half.

I am amazed that 15 years have already gone by. I remember being so happy when my little municipality got its own market, a place where the actual producers of the goods did their own selling. At times, it’s been a bumpy ride for the market. Finding a permanent home took a bit of doing and then there was COVID.

All is back to normal now, and the market is regularly in progress from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday mornings in the parking lot of the Conover Post Office, a fact that I find an interesting coincidence given Randy’s years on a postal route.

There’s much going on this year at the Conover Farmers Market, possibly the most exciting being Token Appreciation Day on June 18. It’s a special event designed to thank supporters of the market. Patrons can buy $10 tokens to spend at any vendor site, earning free $5 tokens for every $10 worth of tokens purchased up to $50. This means $10 magically become $15, $20 become $30, and so on up to $50, which gives buyers $75 to spend.

Also on June 18 and returning several times over the summer and then for the Nov. 19 Holiday Market, musician Keith Williams and his “Music for Baby Boomers” will spark a party atmosphere with tunes from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. Williams’ appearances at the Conover Farmers Market are made possible thanks to a generous donation from Conover Hardware. I did a little checking and found that Williams plays for all sorts of festivals and markets and has quite the following.

At musicforbabyboomers.com, a person from across the pond left the following review: “Just wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed hearing you play at the St Alban’s Maple Festival during our recent visit to the USA. It was a very bright spot on an otherwise very dull and wet day. Brightened our lives (along with the maple goodies we both consumed on the day and brought back to the UK with us). Cheers—SK (Leeds, Yorkshire)—April 2014”

Randy added, “He does a fantastic Willie Nelson.”

On July 23 and Aug. 13, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting two programs at the farmers market: kid ID and medication take-back. When you give old or no longer needed meds to the sheriff’s office representative, you’ll get a $5 token to spend at any of the vendors’ stations.

On July 16, the Catawba County Library System’s bookmobile, Library to Go, will be on site for folks who’d like to browse and check out books. There are always fun activities for the kids when Library to Go stops by.

Finally, though the date’s not set yet, the market will host a farm day with antique tractors for everyone to see.

The Fat Cat Coffee truck will visit during this summer’s markets, selling coffee and smoothies. Rolling Snack Shack will sell hot dogs and soft drinks. Setzer’s Greenhouse and Nursery will bring lots of the grower’s beautiful potted flowers. Local peaches, meat, eggs, produce, baked goods, honey, arts and crafts — the list goes on and on. Randy’s currently on the hunt for “the waffle truck.” Should he find it, patrons might enjoy the breakfast treat while shopping.

Randy concluded by suggesting, “After visiting the market, check out the fantastic boutique shops and restaurants in the downtown. Keep it local and support the community.”

Speaking more about Randy, I’d known when he was delivering mail that he had a farm of some sorts. He said he operated a horse farm for 20 years while also working as a mail carrier. “I sold horses — all registered — to over 30 states. Miniature and full size.” He’d take some of his “minis,” as he called them, to nursing homes and Conover School. “They’re gentle horses,” he continued. “I had some as small as Cocker Spaniels when they were born. About eight years ago, I gave up the horses — sold them, and now I’m strictly vegetable farming. Now on a larger scale. Vegetables, herbs, and flowers that I sell in Conover on Saturdays and (the Public Health Farmers Market behind Catawba Valley Medical Center) on Thursdays from 10 to 1.”

So, what about that name: Crooked Barn Veggie Farm? Yes, there’s a crooked barn on Randy’s property. “It was the first thing I ever built in my life,” he admitted. Randy constructed it in 1996 for the horses. It’s still there, the “Leaning Barn of Newton,” I like to call it.

