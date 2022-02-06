Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Elle Egbert has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.

Egbertis a graduate of Peace College where she received a degree in liberal studies with a concentration in English. She enjoys spending her free time running (currently training for her second half marathon), hiking in the mountains, crafting, snow skiing, and anything she can do with her dogs. She, her partner Brad, and their two dogs live in Hudson.