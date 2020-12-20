Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory & LKN welcomes Derrick Petree to the firm. Petree was born and grow up in the Yadkin Valley of North Carolina, where after high school he joined the Army and was injured.

He then worked for the federal government and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management in 2010. In 2018, he retired and moved back to Hickory, with his wife and children. Now in Hickory, he joins his wife Becky to form The Petree Team.

Derrick Petree is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Derrick Petree at 828-514-2807

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.