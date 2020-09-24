 Skip to main content
Ready to try some Courthouse Cabernet? Tasting is Saturday in Newton
Ready to try some Courthouse Cabernet? Tasting is Saturday in Newton

The Winery at Catawba Farms is inviting the public to take part in the debut of four new wines on Saturday, according to a release from the winery.

The four wines being introduced have names and labels that pay tribute to notable county historical sites: Harper House Pinot Grigio, Courthouse Cabernet, Murrays Mill Chardonnay and Zin at the Peacock Inn Zinfandel. 

The outdoor event will take place at 1670 Southwest Blvd. in Newton. Samples will be offered between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be live music beginning at 3, according to the release. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

