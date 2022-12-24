Readers contribute nearly $6,000 in 2 weeks to help HOPE Center clients get back to work

Hickory Daily Record and hickoryrecord.com readers donated nearly $6,000 to the HOPE Center in the past two weeks.
Those donations include $500 from a gentleman who said he read about and recognized the need for work boots as people strive to get a job.
Also, you brought in needed coats and bicycles. What an outstanding effort.
The HOPE Center is part of the Hickory Soup Kitchen. The organization connects people to jobs. A key component is providing transportation, food and the necessary shoes for work.
It’s important work.
Former St. Stephens High School teacher Laura Sigmon heads up the program.
She said the money you graciously gave will help buy additional bicycles for people who commute short distances to work and work boots for people in manufacturing jobs. The money will also help provide bag lunches for some of those folks who are trying to get back to work and back on their feet.