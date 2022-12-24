 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Readers contribute nearly $6,000 in 2 weeks to help HOPE Center clients get back to work

A client at the HOPE Center with a new bike to ride to work.

 Photo courtesy of the HOPE Center

You really came through, and I am proud of you.

Hickory Daily Record and hickoryrecord.com readers donated nearly $6,000 to the HOPE Center in the past two weeks.

Those donations include $500 from a gentleman who said he read about and recognized the need for work boots as people strive to get a job.

Also, you brought in needed coats and bicycles. What an outstanding effort.

The HOPE Center is part of the Hickory Soup Kitchen. The organization connects people to jobs. A key component is providing transportation, food and the necessary shoes for work.

It’s important work.

Former St. Stephens High School teacher Laura Sigmon heads up the program.

She said the money you graciously gave will help buy additional bicycles for people who commute short distances to work and work boots for people in manufacturing jobs. The money will also help provide bag lunches for some of those folks who are trying to get back to work and back on their feet.

As HOPE Center client Darnell Bryant said, “They (the HOPE Center) work with you to build your life back up.”

Amen, Darnell.

Thanks for the $5,861.14 in donations so far. Laura is happy; she asked for $6,300 initially, and we’re nearly there.

But the drive to get willing and able people back to work doesn’t end on Christmas Day.

If you have the desire and the means, the HOPE Center could still make use of your support.

Millsaps

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

Make a donation

Go to hickorysoupkitchen.org. Find the Donate Now button and click on it. Choose the HOPE Center from the dropdown menu and make your donation.

You can also mail donations to P.O. Box 1431, Hickory NC, 28603.

