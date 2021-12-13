Rare VRSA staph infection found in Caldwell County; 16th case in the U.S. in 20 years

A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.

A person in Caldwell was diagnosed with Vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA) infection, an antimicrobial-resistant bacteria, according to a press release from Caldwell County.

The county was notified by the state about the confirmed case, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The patient is being treated following state and federal health guidelines. The county did not have information on where the patient is being treated.

The bacteria is most commonly spread by direct person-to-person contact, the release said. Anyone who came in contact with the patient has been notified. All are being tested for the bacteria, the release said.

“We are working closely with UNC Caldwell, skilled nursing facilities, the state of North Carolina and the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to ensure the health and safety of our community,” Anna Martin, Caldwell County public health director said in the release.

Another case of VRSA was identified this year in Michigan, according to the CDC website.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.