 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rare VRSA staph infection found in Caldwell County; 16th case in the U.S. in 20 years
0 Comments
top story breaking
CALDWELL COUNTY

Rare VRSA staph infection found in Caldwell County; 16th case in the U.S. in 20 years

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.

A person in Caldwell was diagnosed with Vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA) infection, an antimicrobial-resistant bacteria, according to a press release from Caldwell County.

The county was notified by the state about the confirmed case, the release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The patient is being treated following state and federal health guidelines. The county did not have information on where the patient is being treated.

The bacteria is most commonly spread by direct person-to-person contact, the release said. Anyone who came in contact with the patient has been notified. All are being tested for the bacteria, the release said.

“We are working closely with UNC Caldwell, skilled nursing facilities, the state of North Carolina and the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to ensure the health and safety of our community,” Anna Martin, Caldwell County public health director said in the release.

Another case of VRSA was identified this year in Michigan, according to the CDC website.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert