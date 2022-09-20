Randall Bramblett Band to perform in downtown Hickory

HICKORY — The Sails Original Music Series returns to downtown this Friday, Sept. 23, with the Randall Bramblett Band. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. under The Sails on the Square.

Esteemed singer-songwriter Randall Bramblett is a multi-instrumentalist musician with a rock career spanning four decades. Highly sought-after for his creativity as both a collaborator and skilled touring sideman, the Georgian’s talent has earned him the respect of his peers and many of rock’s finest luminaries.

Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair called the Randall Bramblett Band “an extraordinary group of rockers from the Athens area.

“Randall is considered Southern Rock royalty for playing alongside rock heroes and writing songs that top the charts,” Sinclair added.

Bramblett has shared stages with Steve Winwood, Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers, Marc Cohn, and Widespread Panic, among others. He is also a noted songwriter.

He has recorded 12 albums, with the last seven done for New West Records.

For the concert, audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs in addition to seating available at Union Square. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages within the Hickory Downtown Social District.

The Lonesome Ace Stringband will finish out this year’s music series on Friday, Sept. 30.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.