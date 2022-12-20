Raleigh, Hickory artists display work at center

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center extends a warm welcome to artists Lori White of Raleigh and Janice Harris of Hickory, whose work is featured in the December and January exhibits.

White is displaying her winter landscapes and avian paintings in the second-floor Lucas Mansion Art Gallery. White is a contemporary realist painter of landscapes and still life. She is an experienced artist with many awards and featured artworks. She said her primary goal in her landscape paintings is to bring awareness to the viewer of the magnificent surroundings we all share and must protect.

Harris is featured in the Hiddenite Center's Emerging Artist Exhibit located on the third floor of the Lucas Mansion. Harris is a retired elementary art teacher who still enjoys everything art has to offer. She dedicates her time to a creative blog called "Mrs. Harris' Art Room" on Blogger. There she posts ideas, videos, photos and more for the advancement of art education for elementary students.

Visit the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center before Jan. 28 to view their work and support these artists. Admission is free.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.