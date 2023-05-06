HICKORY — The next meetings of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild are scheduled for Thursday, May 11, with one at 10 a.m. another at 6:30 p.m. The location is Holy Trinity Church, located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory.

Roxanne Lessa, a Raleigh textile and fiber artist, art quilter and teacher, will present a trunk show and lecture program she has entitled “What Every Quilter Needs to Know Before They Sew."

Lessa most recently won the 2012 Niche Award for Decorative Fiber and she creates customized textile art for home and/or business clients. She also teaches fiber arts for North Carolina quilt guilds and the prestigious Houston International Quilt Festival. She has appeared on the "Quilting Arts" TV show and has written numerous quilting arts publications.

The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild is a 501-(C)(3) entity with the goal of promoting and perpetuating the art of quilting. Visitors are always welcome to attend, and new members may join at any time with dues of $20 for the year, pro-rated to $10 at mid-year. For added information, check them out on Facebook or Instagram at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild, or call 817-243-8959.