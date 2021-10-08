Raising capital for small business to be topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will offer a no-cost “Best Practices for Raising Capital for Your Small Business” webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 9-10:30 a.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

Does your company have a need to raise capital in order to grow? Should it be debt or equity? This program helps participants determine the best source of capital for their business and how to assemble a compelling financial plan to improve chances for funding.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online. This program is co-hosted by the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and the Small Business and Technology Development Center.