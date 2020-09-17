Rain from remnants of Hurricane Sally causes some damage in Hickory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parts of Catawba County saw two to three inches of rain as of 4:30 Thursday afternoon. And at least another inch of rain was expected as the remnants of Hurricane Sally passed through the area, according to Scotty Powell, meteorologist with the Carolina Weather Group.

Damage from the weather included a fallen tree in the Kenworth section of Hickory. The large oak tree brought down power lines as it fell near the corner of 5th Street and 5th Avenue SE.

A tree also fell on Zion Church Road in Mountain View. The tree was cleared from the road by members of the Mountain View Fire Department, according to Amy McCauley, communications and marketing director for the county.

Powell said wet ground and heavy rainfall can cause trees to fall even if there is little or no wind.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, 23 customers lost power.

Powell said cooler temperatures are on the way this weekend with Sunday’s temps dropping to around 40 degrees. “It will start to feel like fall,” he said.

Kevin Griffin contributed to this story.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.