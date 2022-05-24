Racing for Rotary raises funds for nonprofits

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover has again partnered with Little Mountain Kart Club to offer Racing for Rotary. The event will be held on June 4 at Little Mountain Kart track (3521 S. N.C. 16, Maiden).

Racing for Rotary is a family-friendly event that offers kart races for all series of drivers while raising money for nonprofits in Catawba County.

Last year more than $5,000 was raised at the first Racing for Rotary event. Organizations gifted by Rotary over the past two years include Hart Square Village, Salvation Army, Catawba County Historical Association, Catawba Valley Heritage Alliance, Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministry, Fostering Hope, Women’s Resource Center, Carolina Caring, Conover School, Corner Table, and Family Care Center.

Jonathan and Marie Setzer, operators of Little Mountain Kart Club, are passionate about back yard kart racing and about giving back to the community. They approached the Rotary about the program. Marie Setzer is a member of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover.

The June 4 kart races, all classes open tire, include 450 Stock Yamaha 450 Outlaws, Super Stock (Starnes farm style), LO206/Stock clone mix, Cadet Wing karts, beginner wing karts, box stock wing karts, and kid’s class. Bring your chairs and spend the day; a food truck will be onsite.

“Join the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover for Racing for Rotary. You will have good family-fun and help local organizations in Catawba County,” said Rotarian President Donald Duncan.

General admission is $10 ages 5 and up and kart registration fees are $25 per entry. Gates open at 10 a.m. and racing is noon to 4 p.m. In case of heavy rain, the race will be postponed.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Current sponsors are Timmerman Manufacturing, Robinson Home Builders, Matthews Construction, Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet, Associated Brands, Snap On, Sparco, and JLS Machines.

For additional information, contact Joy Cline at jcline@bolickfoundaton.org.