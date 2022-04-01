 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rabies vaccination clinic offered free in Caldwell

  • 0

LENOIR — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement will host a free drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Caldwell County Health and Human Services Building (2345 Morganton Blvd., Lenoir).

“We want to make sure all pets are protected against rabies, so if we have a pet come in contact with a rabid animal, or if we have a pet-bite case, both our pets and our families are protected,” said Animal Care Enforcement Director Richard Gilliland.

In pet-bite cases, vaccinated animals can be quarantined at home. Unvaccinated animals must be quarantined at the Caldwell County Animal Shelter for 10 days. This quarantine cost the pet owner $15 per day, plus the cost of a rabies vaccination.

“Many people could not afford the $160 fee to get their pet back, and they ended up surrendering their animal,” explained Gilliland. “To help prevent this from happening, we worked with our vendor to provide vaccinations at no costs to our residents.”

People are also reading…

One-year vaccinations are free to Caldwell County residents with a government issued ID and $10 for out-of-county residents; however, supplies are limited.

To learn more about the upcoming vaccination clinic, visit https://bit.ly/3IOrHFt or call the Animal Care Enforcement Division at 828-757-8625.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers detect the most distant and ancient star ever observed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert