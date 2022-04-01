Rabies vaccination clinic offered free in Caldwell

LENOIR — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement will host a free drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Caldwell County Health and Human Services Building (2345 Morganton Blvd., Lenoir).

“We want to make sure all pets are protected against rabies, so if we have a pet come in contact with a rabid animal, or if we have a pet-bite case, both our pets and our families are protected,” said Animal Care Enforcement Director Richard Gilliland.

In pet-bite cases, vaccinated animals can be quarantined at home. Unvaccinated animals must be quarantined at the Caldwell County Animal Shelter for 10 days. This quarantine cost the pet owner $15 per day, plus the cost of a rabies vaccination.

“Many people could not afford the $160 fee to get their pet back, and they ended up surrendering their animal,” explained Gilliland. “To help prevent this from happening, we worked with our vendor to provide vaccinations at no costs to our residents.”

One-year vaccinations are free to Caldwell County residents with a government issued ID and $10 for out-of-county residents; however, supplies are limited.

To learn more about the upcoming vaccination clinic, visit https://bit.ly/3IOrHFt or call the Animal Care Enforcement Division at 828-757-8625.