Rabies found in Caldwell County raccoon; that's 5 cases for the county
Rabies found in Caldwell County raccoon; that's 5 cases for the county

Caldwell County reported its fifth rabies case this year.

A raccoon found in the Oak Hill community was submitted for testing, according to a press release from the county.

The North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Control that the raccoon was infected on July 25, the release said.

Animal control urged pet owners to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current and to keep a collar on with a rabies tag when outside.

Rabies, usually transmitted by bite or scratch, is common in North Carolina wildlife, the release said.

In 2018, there were 142 rabid raccoons and 55 rabid foxes statewide. There were also 24 rabid bats and 56 rabid skunks.

Three dogs and 13 cats were identified with rabies last year, the release said.

People can protect against rabies by keeping animal rabies vaccinations up to date, watching pets for exposure, contacting animal control if a bat is found, teaching children to stay away from wild animals and avoiding attracting animals with food outdoors at night.

