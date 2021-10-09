Quilts a display of color, texture at art museum

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hunter’s quilts are colorful not only out of creativity, but also need, he said.

“Every scrap of fabric that you see in this show has been repurposed,” Carfagno said. “Mainly from the family’s clothes or clothes and fabric of her neighbors in the community.”

Three quilts hang freely in the center of the gallery, allowing visitors to see their backing, often made from repurposed sugar, wheat and flour sacks. The faded labels still remain on some of the fabric.

Hunter was known for her hard work, and it shows in her quilts, Carfagno said. “One of the things you’ll learn in the exhibition is she was a leader and she’s an inspiring story in that she approached the world with the vitality and vigor that was reflected in everything she did,” he said.

The exhibit tells visitors about Hunter’s creative process with a focus on her improvisation. She created the quilts on the fly, much like improvisational jazz, Carfagno said.