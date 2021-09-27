Quilting workshop planned at Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild will sponsor the 34th annual quilting workshop on Saturday, Nov. 6. The one-day workshop will be held at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex in Hiddenite.

The workshop offers a choice of three all-day (six hours) workshops. Registrations are still available in the following classes: Simply Woven Quilt by Terrie Townsend; Contemporary Crazy Quilt by Karen Lee Carter; and Timeless String Piecing by Jean Funderburk.

Registration fee is $75 and includes coffee break and teacher’s show, class instruction, and lunch. During their lunch break, participants may visit the Lucas Mansion Gallery to enjoy the gallery exhibit by the Brushy Mountain Quilter Guild. The quilt exhibit will feature quilts, wall hangings, and table runners created by guild members. Call Karen at the Hiddenite Center, 828-632-6966, for information and registration.

A special feature of the workshop is the opportunity to shop in the fabric boutique provided by J&S Linens of Statesville. The public is invited to drop in to shop for those unique fabric finds.