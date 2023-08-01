HUDSON — The second annual Quilting as Art Expo will be presented Aug. 4 and 5 at the HUB Station Arts Center in Hudson. This two-day event celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of quilting, bringing together quilting enthusiasts, professionals, and artists.

Throughout the expo, attendees will have the opportunity to witness a rotating schedule of demonstrations, one led by acclaimed quilt artist, Georgia Bonesteel. As an industry icon, Bonesteel will share her expert techniques, innovative ideas, and inspiring stories, providing valuable insights for both seasoned quilters and those new to the craft. Maxx Zyph will also take the stage and teach people how to make a beautiful quilt from only three yards of fabric.

In addition to the demonstrations, the Quilting as Art Expo will feature a trunk show on Friday, presenting a curated collection of exceptional quilts created by local quilt maker, Becky Henderson. This trunk show offers a unique opportunity to hear stories directly from the artist.

A quilt display will be showcased by the Pine Needles Quilt Guild. Their large-scale exhibition will feature a wide variety of quilts, showcasing the skill, creativity and dedication of the guild members.

For those looking to enhance their quilting endeavors, the event will host a hand-selected group of vendors offering a range of quilting supplies, fabrics, patterns and tools. Explore the marketplace and discover unique materials and accessories to take your projects to the next level. The vendor area will be a treasure trove for quilters.

Tickets for the Quilting as Art Expo are $10 and $18. They can be purchased at www.hubstation.com in advance or at the door. For those planning to immerse themselves in the full experience, two-day tickets are available at a discounted rate, allowing access to all the demonstrations, trunk shows, quilt display and vendor marketplace.

The expo will be held at the HUB Station Arts Center on Aug. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.