Quilters to meet at church for trunk show

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild has scheduled a fun time for both its 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. meetings on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The program presenters will be the duo fondly known by the guild as “The Pizza Girls.” They operate an online business, The Quilters Gallery.

They are known as “The Pizza Girls” because of their unique way of packaging their coordinated fabric/pattern kits for quilters. In addition to their online business and programs for quilt guilds, they also teach workshops. For the CVQG programs, they will be presenting a trunk show featuring some of the newest fabrics and patterns, which will be for sale following the meetings.

CVQG meets regularly on the second Thursday of every month. There are two meetings on this date each month with the exception of July and December when they hold combined meetings for both the morning and evening groups. Members may attend either meeting they wish, or both of the meetings. Dues for membership are $20 per year but are pro-rated to $10 at mid-year.

Interested potential members have an open invitation to visit a meeting free of charge. Meetings are always held at Holy Trinity Church in Hickory, located at 547 Sixth St. NE.

CVQG is a nonprofit organization and their primary venue for income is their quilt show, which is held every three years. This is the year for their next scheduled show, which is to be Oct. 21-22 at The Hickory Metro Convention Center. They expect to have 250 or more quilts hung.

In addition, they will have a wide selection of vendors, free demonstrations, silent auctions for a Janome sewing machine and several vintage quilts, a learning center for young people, drawings, and the ever-popular Lily Boutique. The boutique will feature all sorts of one-of-a-kind handmade gifts.

To learn more about the guild and its activities, go to www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com, Facebook, or Instagram. Should there still be questions, call 336-314-5906 or 828-381-7342.