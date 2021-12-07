Quilters to have covered dish dinner at church

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory.

This meeting will be one of the two traditional covered dish dinners the guild holds each year when the morning and evening meetings are combined for a single one — a time for sharing a favorite dish, fellowship and fun with other members.

Attendees are required to wear masks. They are also asked to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the church’s food pantry.

With the exception of members who have reached 80 years of age, members are also reminded that they should bring a check for $20 for their 2022 dues.

In addition to enjoying a meal together, a number of things are on the agenda for the meeting. This will be the culmination of the 2021 Challenge, which was to make a quilt of any size of a tree. Challengers’ quilts will be hung for a member vote with prizes to be awarded.

Work on the next quilt show has already begun, but the second item on the agenda Thursday will be the formal kickoff of preparation for the 2022 Quilts of the Valley Show, which is scheduled for Oct. 21-22, 2022.