Quilters to get guided tour of museum exhibition

HICKORY — The October meeting of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild promises to be a special treat. The Hickory Museum of Art has invited the guild to meet at the museum for a guided tour on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. of the Gee’s Bend quilt exhibit on loan from the Henry Ford collection. There will not be an evening meeting of the guild in October.
The “Improvisational Quilts of Susana Allen Hunter” known as the Gee’s Bend quilts, should be of special interest to guild members. The museum describes Hunter’s quilts as “brightly-patterned quilts that reflected her life in that rural community as well as her experiences as an African-American woman. Hunter turned the ‘fabric’ of everyday life into eye-catching quilts with an abstract, asymmetrical and often modern feel.”
Gee’s Bend Alabama was one of the poorest communities in the U.S. Further, the museum states that Hunter’s “genius lies in creating beautiful, functional objects from what little was available.”
In addition to the Gee’s Bend quilts the museum will also be exhibiting various other folk art collections.
The Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 Third Ave. NE adjacent to the Catawba Science Center.
The purpose of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild is to promote and perpetuate the art of quilting. The work of the CVQG is designed to benefit and educate all people interested in preserving, continuing, and advancing this art. The guild seeks to encourage a high standard of design and technique in all forms of quilting, and promotes the art of quilting by teaching and sponsoring exhibits.
Dues are $20 per year, pro-rated to $10 at mid-year. Anyone with an interest in joining is invited to attend a meeting free of charge in order to determine if they wish to join. The guild usually meets at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St., NW, in Hickory. Typically meetings are on the second Thursday of each month, with one meeting at 10 a.m. and a second meeting at 6 p.m. Combined meetings are usually held at 6 p.m. in June and December. Members may attend either or both meetings. Additional information can be gained by going to the website www.catawbavalleyquiltrsguild.com or by calling 828-381-1930 or 828-381-8342.