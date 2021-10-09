Quilters to get guided tour of museum exhibition

HICKORY — The October meeting of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild promises to be a special treat. The Hickory Museum of Art has invited the guild to meet at the museum for a guided tour on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. of the Gee’s Bend quilt exhibit on loan from the Henry Ford collection. There will not be an evening meeting of the guild in October.

The “Improvisational Quilts of Susana Allen Hunter” known as the Gee’s Bend quilts, should be of special interest to guild members. The museum describes Hunter’s quilts as “brightly-patterned quilts that reflected her life in that rural community as well as her experiences as an African-American woman. Hunter turned the ‘fabric’ of everyday life into eye-catching quilts with an abstract, asymmetrical and often modern feel.”

Gee’s Bend Alabama was one of the poorest communities in the U.S. Further, the museum states that Hunter’s “genius lies in creating beautiful, functional objects from what little was available.”

In addition to the Gee’s Bend quilts the museum will also be exhibiting various other folk art collections.

The Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 Third Ave. NE adjacent to the Catawba Science Center.