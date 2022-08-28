Quilters preparing for October show

HICKORY — With two months left before the doors open for the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild quilt show, Stars Over the Valley, members are working to be ready.

The show is scheduled for Oct. 21-22. Hours will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at Hickory Metro Convention Center, 1960 13th Avenue Drive SE.

As always, the show will be a judged event, and the judge this year will be Scott Murkin, who is a National Quilters’ Association (NQA) certified quilt judge. Murkin is a quilt designer and judge and has been featured on the cover of McCall’s quilt magazine. In his other life he is a medical doctor who has practiced family medicine and worked in ER. Currently he is a hospice/palliative care doctor in Asheboro where he lives with his wife. They have two sons. He has been quilting for more than 21 years and has served as a judge for the National Quilt Show in Paducah, Kentucky.

Murkin will award ribbons for the CVQG show in some 17 different categories. The names of all quilt makers will be covered for the judging. The handmade ribbons to be awarded are themselves works of art made by Janice Setzler, Dottie Williams and Kathleen Whiddon. Setzler chaired the committee and this made the third year she has served the guild in this role.

Each member who elects to enter a quilt or quilts for judging will receive written feedback from the judge entailing suggestions for the improvement of their design, piecing, quilting or whatever technique they have employed in their design. The feedback received is offered as a way of helping the quilter to grow in their skills. While the majority of the quilters entering quilts in the show enter them for judging, some quilters may choose to enter a quilt simply for giving others the opportunity to see and enjoy the quilt but not to have it judged.

Normally the CVQG holds their quilt show every three years; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was delayed a year. The added year has allowed the members additional time to work on their works of art. Show coordinators for 2022, Mary Bucy and Gigi Miller, shared that many members say that quilting has helped them to better cope with the long period of having to remain home more than usual. Bucy and Miller expect to have at least 250 quilts on display for the show.

While the quilts are the focal point of the show, there will be other components to the show which include the following:

• The Lily Boutique featuring a wide variety of one-of-a-kind handmade items suitable for gift-giving, home decorating, etc.

• 17 vendors with all things quilters need including patterns, fabric, tools, machines, etc.

• Free demonstrations of various tools and techniques employed by quilters

• Several silent auctions of a Janome sewing machine donated by Bill’s Sewing Machine & Repair and several vintage quilts

• A Learning Center to afford quilter “wanta-be’s” the opportunity to try their hand with a sewing machine

• A quilt scavenger hunt with prizes

• A number of drawings for fat quarter baskets

• The drawing for winner of the 2022 quilt made by guild members (tickets will still be on sale up until time for the drawing at the close of the show on Saturday at 4 p.m.)

• Quilt of Valor presentation ceremonies to area military veterans at 4:15 p.m. on Friday and 3:15 p.m. on Saturday

• Beautiful entrance display wall of 15-inch quilt blocks, each representing an individual guild member

The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild is a 501-(C)(3) entity with the purpose and goal being to promote and perpetuate the art of quilting through the education of those interested in preserving, continuing, and advancing the art of quilting. The show is their primary method for attaining this goal and their primary fundraising event. Admission to the October event will be $8 for adults, $5 for ages 5-17, and under 5 will be free.

For additional information about CVQG and its activities, check them out at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com or on Facebook and Instagram.