Quilters' Guild prepares for fall quilt show

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild is busy preparing for its fall quilt show, Stars Over the Valley, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22. The group expects to have some 300 quilts on display as well as demonstrations, vendors, and The Lily Boutique. The event is to be held at The Hickory Metro Convention Center.

The next meetings of the guild are scheduled for March 10, with the morning meeting at 10 and the evening meeting at 6. The programs for both meetings are planned to provide members with ideas for items they can make for the boutique. Both demonstrations and instructions on how to make the items will be provided. The Lily Boutique is always a much-anticipated part of the show because it offers the chance for visitors to shop for great seasonal, baby, home and quilter-related gifts. Everything sold in The Lily Boutique is handmade by guild members.

Demonstrations planned for the morning meeting will include lace star and Scandinavian folded star ornaments, rope coasters and bowls, star potholders, and how to install zippers. The evening meeting program will offer demonstrations for making lace star and Scandinavian folded star ornaments, walker caddies, star potholders, greeting cards, and folded squares for coasters, tissue covers, and potholders.