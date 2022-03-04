Quilters' Guild prepares for fall quilt show

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild is busy preparing for its fall quilt show, Stars Over the Valley, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22. The group expects to have some 300 quilts on display as well as demonstrations, vendors, and The Lily Boutique. The event is to be held at The Hickory Metro Convention Center.
The next meetings of the guild are scheduled for March 10, with the morning meeting at 10 and the evening meeting at 6. The programs for both meetings are planned to provide members with ideas for items they can make for the boutique. Both demonstrations and instructions on how to make the items will be provided. The Lily Boutique is always a much-anticipated part of the show because it offers the chance for visitors to shop for great seasonal, baby, home and quilter-related gifts. Everything sold in The Lily Boutique is handmade by guild members.
Demonstrations planned for the morning meeting will include lace star and Scandinavian folded star ornaments, rope coasters and bowls, star potholders, and how to install zippers. The evening meeting program will offer demonstrations for making lace star and Scandinavian folded star ornaments, walker caddies, star potholders, greeting cards, and folded squares for coasters, tissue covers, and potholders.
The quilt show, normally presented every three years, was postponed last year due to COVID-19. The event is the primary way CVQG funds the guild and its community projects.
Visitors are always welcome to attend a meeting to learn more about what membership involves. Meetings are always held on the second Thursday of every month. The morning meeting is at 10 and the evening meeting is at 6, with two exceptions when the two groups hold only one combined meeting at 6 p.m. Those exceptions are in July and December. Dues for membership are $20 per year, pro-rated to $10 at mid-year. There is no specific skill level for membership.
More information can be gained by going to the guild website, which is www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com or Facebook at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild. Or call 336-314-5906 or 828-381-7342.