Quilters groups to meet for potluck dinner

HICKORY — The next meeting of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild (CVQG) will be one for all members — day and evening groups.

It promises to be a busy meeting, but a very enjoyable one for the members. First, there will be a potluck dinner with everyone bringing a favorite dish to share with fellow members. While there will not be a planned program, there will be a good bit of business. The election of officers for the upcoming two-year term will be discussed, and several awards will be presented. Those include the Terrie Townsend Leadership Award and the Outstanding Member of the Year award. And, as usual, there will be a show and tell of work completed by members.

There remains an open invitation for anyone interested in becoming a member to attend a meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St., NW, in Hickory.

There is no specific skill requirement to join CVQG. Dues are $20 per year, which entitles one to attend either the morning or evening meeting; many attend both meetings when programs vary. Meetings are always on the second Thursday each month, with a morning meeting at 10 a.m. and an evening meeting normally at 6:30 p.m. Twice per year the meetings (morning and evening) are combined for potluck dinners.

Most meetings include planned programs and a show and tell, which enables members to show and comment on work they have completed both for personal use or donation to one of the various community organizations supported by CVQG.

CVQG is a nonprofit organization that makes and donates quilts to various Catawba County organizations, which include Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center, Family Guidance Center, and area medical centers.

Those interested in basic information about the work of the guild are invited to go to Facebook at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild or to www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com. Should one have additional questions and there be need to talk directly with a member may call 336-314-5906 or 828-381-7342.