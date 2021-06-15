Quilters' group to resume in-person meetings in July

HICKORY — Thursday evening, July 8, at 6 p.m. will mark the return of regular face-to-face meetings of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Meetings actually resumed some months ago but were held via Zoom.

The July meeting will be held in the fellowship hall at Holy Trinity Church, 547 Sixth St., NW, Hickory, and will be a celebration with refreshments and a show and tell of quilts made by members during the past year. Patty Blanton, a teacher with Sew Original in Boone, will present a program on various enhancement techniques such as thread painting, decorative machine stitching, and free motion quilting, that can add interest to art quilts.

Blanton will also explain the Introduction to Thread Painting class she will be teaching at Sew Original.

The pandemic also forced the guild to postpone the 2021 quilt show normally held every three years. The show has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, 2022. Preparations for the show began some months ago with members Mary Bucy and Gigi Miller named as co-chairs for the two-day event. Again, the show will be held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. As usual, the event will showcase a myriad of member-made quilts and offer boutique items for sale along with a vendors market and demonstrations.

The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild is open to anyone with an interest in quilting. The group meets on the second Thursday of every month with a 10 a.m. meeting and a 6 p.m. meeting. Members may attend either or both meetings. An open invitation to attend a meeting free of charge allows the opportunity to see firsthand if one would like to become a member. Dues are $20 per year, pro-rated to $10 at mid-year. Additional information about CVQG activities can be found on Facebook at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild or by telephoning 336-314-5906 or 828-381-7342.