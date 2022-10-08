Quilters' group to meet, prepare for upcoming show

HICKORY — The next meetings of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild (CVQG) are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory.

As usual there will be a meeting at 10 a.m. and a second one at 6:30 p.m. Both will be devoted to preparation for the upcoming Stars Over the Valley Quilt Show, to be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22.

The morning meeting will be set up with different stations, one to work on preparation for the Lily Boutique part of the show and another station for the purpose of assembling various projects to sell and preparing hangers for hanging the show quilts. The evening meeting will devote their time primarily to the creation of the signature wall for the show.

CVQG will hang approximately 300 quilts for the show to be held at the Metro Convention Center in Hickory. This will include several exhibits of challenge quilts from the three years prior to this year’s show, and they are a star challenge, a tree challenge and a journal challenge.

For the first time the guild is including something special to create an interest in quilting on the part of kids — the Education Station for Kids. Another new offering will be a silent auction of several vintage quilts, which will be in addition to the auction of a sewing machine donated by Bill’s Sewing Machine Company of Hildebran.

A number of Quilts of Valor will be presented with one ceremony at 4:15 on Friday and another at 3:15 on Saturday. The winner of the raffle quilt made by guild members will be drawn at the close of the show on Saturday. Tickets for this drawing will remain on sale up until the drawing.

Admission to the show will be $8 for adults, $5 for ages 5-17, and no charge for children under 5.

The 2022 Stars Over the Valley show promises to offer something for everyone, whether you are a quilter, a shopper in search of some one-of-a-kind Christmas or birthday gifts, decorations for your home, or simply just enjoy seeing the colorful quilts. All this can be found in the Lily Boutique and on the show floor.

CVQG is a nonprofit organization, and they typically offer their show every three years. Proceeds from the quilt show go to help supply materials for the making of quilts they donate to area hospitals, Family Guidance, and Child Advocacy.