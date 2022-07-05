Quilters group plans meeting and workshops

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild (CVQG) will gather on July 14 as usual, but there will be some changes in order to accommodate the guest presenter, Nancy Mahoney. The scheduled activities and times are as follows:

• Thursday, July 14, 10 a.m., meeting, “Scrap Quilt Trunk Show"

• Thursday, July 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m., workshop, "Granny's Stars" (in lieu of a regular meeting), for paid attendees only

• Friday, July 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., workshop, “Chocolate Caramel Stars” (for paid attendees only)

As always, the meeting and workshops will be held at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory.

Mahoney, a well-known quilter currently living in Sparta, Georgia, has been quilting for some 25 years and has been featured in both national and international magazines more than 100 times. She is a teacher, a fabric and pattern designer and an author and has won numerous awards for her work.

Preparation continues for the CVQG quilt show,” Stars Over the Valley,” this coming fall. The show will be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Scheduled times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be several new additions to the show this year. One will be a silent auction for a 1360 Janome “Quilt of Valor” edition sewing machine donated by Bill’s Sewing Machine Company of Hildebran and three handmade vintage quilts donated by guild member Bob Hampel of Catawba. The second addition will be a learning center for children and new sewers.

As has been the custom for some time, a number of Quilts of Valor made by CVQG members will be presented to veterans at the close of both show days.

Ribbon winners of the 2022 quilt challenge were chosen and announced at the June guild meeting. They were: first place, Mary Bucy for her “Enchanted Stars;” second place, a group-made quilt made by 12 members of a paper-piecing workshop led by Gigi Miller; and, third place, Elle Clemens for her “My Starry Night.”

Though this month’s meeting and times are slightly different, normal meeting days for CVQG are the second Thursday of every month, with both a morning and evening meeting. An open invitation stands for anyone interested in attending a meeting or two free of charge. Annual dues are $20, pro-rated to $10 if joining mid-year. There are various sources of added information: the guild website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.charter.com; Facebook and Instagram. Should there still be unanswered questions, call to speak directly to a guild member at either 336-314-5906 or 828-381-8342.