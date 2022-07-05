 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quilters group plans meeting and workshops

  • 0

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild (CVQG) will gather on July 14 as usual, but there will be some changes in order to accommodate the guest presenter, Nancy Mahoney. The scheduled activities and times are as follows:

• Thursday, July 14, 10 a.m., meeting, “Scrap Quilt Trunk Show"

• Thursday, July 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m., workshop, "Granny's Stars" (in lieu of a regular meeting), for paid attendees only 

• Friday, July 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., workshop, “Chocolate Caramel Stars” (for paid attendees only)

As always, the meeting and workshops will be held at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory. 

Mahoney, a well-known quilter currently living in Sparta, Georgia, has been quilting for some 25 years and has been featured in both national and international magazines more than 100 times. She is a teacher, a fabric and pattern designer and an author and has won numerous awards for her work.

People are also reading…

Preparation continues for the CVQG quilt show,” Stars Over the Valley,” this coming fall. The show will be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Scheduled times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be several new additions to the show this year. One will be a silent auction for a 1360 Janome “Quilt of Valor” edition sewing machine donated by Bill’s Sewing Machine Company of Hildebran and three handmade vintage quilts donated by guild member Bob Hampel of Catawba. The second addition will be a learning center for children and new sewers.

As has been the custom for some time, a number of Quilts of Valor made by CVQG members will be presented to veterans at the close of both show days.

Ribbon winners of the 2022 quilt challenge were chosen and announced at the June guild meeting. They were: first place, Mary Bucy for her “Enchanted Stars;” second place, a group-made quilt made by 12 members of a paper-piecing workshop led by Gigi Miller; and, third place, Elle Clemens for her “My Starry Night.”

Though this month’s meeting and times are slightly different, normal meeting days for CVQG are the second Thursday of every month, with both a morning and evening meeting. An open invitation stands for anyone interested in attending a meeting or two free of charge. Annual dues are $20, pro-rated to $10 if joining mid-year. There are various sources of added information: the guild website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.charter.com; Facebook and Instagram. Should there still be unanswered questions, call to speak directly to a guild member at either 336-314-5906 or 828-381-8342.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area have needed assistance. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR. Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead. The town says the deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for “rescue” in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas. Officials say the water remains unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated overnight.

Watch Now: Related Video

Congolese community joins Pope for Mass at Vatican

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert