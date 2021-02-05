Quilter remembered for her craft, generosity

Joan Cole spent much of her time quilting blankets for others.
“She affected a lot of people's lives through quilting,” said daughter Melissa Shaw. Joan, an avid quilter and member of the Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild, passed away on Jan. 29. She was 89.
Shaw said her mother was fond of all things crafty and loved to quilt. “She always did crafts. She loved to use bright colors; loved colorful pieces. Except brown — I guess it wasn’t bright enough for her,” Melissa laughed. “She had wanted to go to art school when she was younger but that wasn’t encouraged.”
Joan was born in 1931 in Fairfield, Connecticut, and became a seamstress at the age of 14. Although she didn’t start quilting until 1985, Joan won a number of ribbons for her quilts. Many of those quilts were given to charities.
“She used a lot of different techniques and she was very knowledgeable about quilting,” Melissa said. Joan participated in the Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild service projects, which include making baby quilts for premature newborns at local hospitals and quilts of valor for veterans.
Joan had been a member of the Guild since 2013, when she and her husband moved to Morganton.
“A lot of people looked to Mother when they had questions about quilting,” Melissa said. On one occasion, someone had asked Joan about a certain technique they were trying to use on their quilt. “Mother said, ‘I’ve never done it that way,’ and the lady said, ‘Well, if Joan Cole doesn’t do it that way then I’m not going to,’” Melissa laughed. “People looked at Mother kind of like an expert.”
Melissa remembers her mother making clothes for her and siblings when they were small. “She was very thrifty,” she said. “She introduced me to sewing. That really connected us together.”
Joan and Melissa bonded through their mutual love of sewing and quilting. “We would work on quilts together often. Mother would quilt by hand, and I liked to use the (sewing) machine to piece it together,” Shaw explained.
Joan’s specialty was using appliqué, where pieces of fabric in various shapes and sizes are sewn together to form a picture or pattern. “Everyone has their strong suits, and appliqué was Mother’s,” Shaw said.
Although the pain of losing her mother is still present, Shaw plans to continue quilting and sewing. “We need young blood in the quilting world,” she laughed. “I would love to pass (quilting) down to my grandchildren.”
Joan was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Morganton.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, John William Cole. Joan’s family plans to have a small celebration of life with extended family members later this year.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.