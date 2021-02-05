Quilter remembered for her craft, generosity

Joan Cole spent much of her time quilting blankets for others.

“She affected a lot of people's lives through quilting,” said daughter Melissa Shaw. Joan, an avid quilter and member of the Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild, passed away on Jan. 29. She was 89.

Shaw said her mother was fond of all things crafty and loved to quilt. “She always did crafts. She loved to use bright colors; loved colorful pieces. Except brown — I guess it wasn’t bright enough for her,” Melissa laughed. “She had wanted to go to art school when she was younger but that wasn’t encouraged.”

Joan was born in 1931 in Fairfield, Connecticut, and became a seamstress at the age of 14. Although she didn’t start quilting until 1985, Joan won a number of ribbons for her quilts. Many of those quilts were given to charities.

“She used a lot of different techniques and she was very knowledgeable about quilting,” Melissa said. Joan participated in the Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild service projects, which include making baby quilts for premature newborns at local hospitals and quilts of valor for veterans.

Joan had been a member of the Guild since 2013, when she and her husband moved to Morganton.

