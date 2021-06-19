Quilt commemorating Hickory's history on display at library

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess asked the Catawba Valley Quilters Guild in January 2020 to produce a quilt to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding.

The final product is complete and available for all to see on the second floor of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The quilt features about 170 patches commemorating historically significant events including the construction of the polio hospital in 1944 and sites such as the Hickory Tavern.

It was the collective work of approximately 56 quilters. Though they had originally hoped to finish it in four months, it ultimately took 14 months because of the pandemic, said Debbie Swartzel, the morning president of the quilters guild.

“We’re thrilled with how it’s come out,” Swartzel said. “We do feel like you need to come and really study it because there’s a lot of detail in here. Many of the quilters put really interesting little details in there.”

She pointed out one such detail: a small fabric tail that was attached to an image of a horse.

The city intends to keep the quilt in the library through the end of the year, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

“We have had multiple city departments express interest in displaying it at their facilities as well, so by the end of the year we will have to decide where it should be displayed next,” Killian said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

