Quartet will perform singing valentines

HICKORY — Carolina Moonlighter Secretary Bill Jones announced that the Acappella Fellas barbershop quartet will be performing singing valentines this Valentines Day.

For $45 the quartet will perform two songs suitable for the occasion and also present the recipient with a red rose and a digital photo of the event.

All quartet members are fully vaccinated and boosted and will wear masks if requested. Profits from the valentines will be donated to Carolina Caring and the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

The valentines can be booked for Hickory, Newton, Conover, Bethlehem, and Mountain View.

"Everyone loves receiving a singing valentine," Jones said. "Having one performed at the workplace is particularly special."

Quartet members are Lee De Armond and Bob Johns of Granite Falls and Arden Hintzmann and Bill Jones of Hickory.

Call Bill Jones at 828-598-0316 or email wbjii01@yahoo.com to book a singing valentine.