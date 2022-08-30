 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Qi gong classes offered at Hickory library

  • 0

HICKORY — People are invited to Patrick Beaver Library at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday in September for qi gong with certified instructor, Ruthie Hill. Qi gong is an integrative exercise involving gentle stretching and flowing movements synchronized with breathing techniques. It can be practiced seated or standing and is perfect for a variety of ages and fitness levels.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House to hold summit to address hunger in the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert