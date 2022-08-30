Qi gong classes offered at Hickory library

HICKORY — People are invited to Patrick Beaver Library at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday in September for qi gong with certified instructor, Ruthie Hill. Qi gong is an integrative exercise involving gentle stretching and flowing movements synchronized with breathing techniques. It can be practiced seated or standing and is perfect for a variety of ages and fitness levels.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.