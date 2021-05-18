 Skip to main content
Pyrography program planned for club meeting
HICKORY — A presentation on pyrography will highlight the program on Saturday, May 22, at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public. Pyrography is the art of using a heated object to apply burn marks to wood or leather to create art, pictures, and decorative pieces.

Michele Parsons will give a presentation on pyrography. She has been a professional pyrographer and woodcarver for more than 15 years. She has taught pyrography to well over 1,000 students in classroom settings. Parsons has taught across the United States at such venues  as the International Woodcarving Congress, Southeastern Woodcarving School, American Woodcarving School, and John C. Campbell Folk School. She has been a frequent author for Pyrography Magazine for the last 10 years and has written pyrography books for an international audience. She also participates as a member of the Blue Ridge Craft Trail. 

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at  Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. For more information, call 828-855-4941.

