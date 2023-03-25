HICKORY — The City of Hickory has moved its ceramics studio to a new location in the Winkler Museum building at Winkler Park. Community members are invited to tour the new space during an open house event on Tuesday, April 11, from 4-6 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided, and attendees can register for door prizes at the event.

The studio offers two-hour sessions on Mondays and Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Space is limited, and reservations are required. To reserve a ceramics studio session, register online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs and select your desired time slot.

Winkler Park is located at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW in Hickory. For more information about the City of Hickory’s ceramics studio, contact Recreation and Special Events Coordinator Angela Carson at 828-261-2249 or acarson@hickorync.gov.