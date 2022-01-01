Public input sought on Work First Plan

LENOIR — Caldwell County Department of Social Services is asking for the community’s input on its Work First Block Grant Plan for 2023-2026.

An income-based program, Work First provides parents with short-term training and other services to help them become employed and move toward self-sufficiency. Families in which grandparents and relatives are caring for their relative children and legal guardians can receive services and support that prevent children from unnecessarily entering the foster care system.

As an electing county, Caldwell County administers the program with additional flexibility and must submit a new plan to the state every four years.

Prior to submitting the plan to the state, the community is given the opportunity to comment on it. To review the plan and submit comments, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/social-services. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 7.