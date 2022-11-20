Public input sought on future of recreation

HICKORY — You can help craft the future of recreation in Hickory. As the City of Hickory continues its efforts to update the existing parks and recreation master plan, a series of public input meetings will be held to discuss the master plan’s progress and emerging recommendations.

Community members are invited to hear presentations on the topic and provide feedback at the following meeting dates, times, and locations:

• Monday, Nov. 28, Ridgeview Recreation Center, 5-8 p.m.

Formal presentations at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 1, Highland Recreation Center, 1-3 p.m.

Formal presentations at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 1, Hickory City Hall, 5:30-8 p.m.

Formal presentations at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There will be opportunities for public input following each formal presentation. Citizens can choose to attend any presentation or drop in during the listed meeting times.

Earlier this year, multiple public meetings and pop-up input sessions were conducted to learn what Hickory citizens and visitors see as strengths, areas for improvement, and opportunities to be explored. The city also partnered with ETC Institute to survey a representative sample of the community to learn more about existing usage of parks, facilities, and programs, as well as what people need and desire for the future of recreation. This information, along with in-depth studies, is helping to develop the city’s vision of well-crafted recreation for the next 10 years.

Additional pop-up input opportunities for the master plan will be available around the city throughout the months of November and December.

For questions or more information about the master plan update, contact Natalie Jackson at 828-851-6473 or njackson@hickorync.gov.