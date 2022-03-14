 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public hearing planned on proposed Greenway route changes
Public hearing planned on proposed Greenway route changes

CONOVER — Greenway Public Transportation will be holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, for the proposed Burke FLEX Route changes.

The public hearing will take place in the Greenway board room located at 1515 4th St. SW in Conover. Greenway would like public input on the proposed changes for the Burke County Flex Route operating in Morganton, Valdese, Drexel and Rutherford College. The changes will take effect in April.

The public is also encouraged to complete the online survey located on the website: www.mygreenway.org.

Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aid or services under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA), or a language translator should contact Kaylan Kelley 828-465-7640, kkelley@wprta.org by March 15.

