Public health tries to reach minority communities amid COVID-19

Those communities were likely to be impacted by the pandemic because of several factors, Estrada said. People of Asian origin are 1.5 times more likely to live in poverty than a white person. People of Black or Hispanic origin are about three times more likely, according to the county’s 2019 community health assessment. In areas with higher poverty levels or more minority populations, the life expectancy is lower, Estrada said.

The pandemic posed bigger threats, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. “Those communities are already at higher risk of poorer health outcomes than other communities in our county so what we really want to do is make sure those communities have opportunities to improve their health status,” Killian said.

Before the pandemic, the health department was already making strides by connecting with local pastors.

“We look for opportunity to speak with pastors because they are very trusted members of the community and they speak with a lot of people in a given day or week or month,” Estrada said. “They have a lot of influence over their community. We want to make sure they have info so they can give it to people.”