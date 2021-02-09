Public health hosting virtual COVID-19 vaccine meeting for Newton

For those seeking information on the COVID-19 vaccine, the city of Newton and Catawba County Public Health hope to provide it.

The city of Newton invited residents to join a Zoom meeting on Thursday evening for information on the COVID-19 vaccine. The meeting will be held online or over the phone at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.

The city and the health department hope to reach as many citizens as possible and provide education on the vaccine, Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said. The meeting is intended for Newton residents but others are able to join, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

The meeting will include a time for questions and answers, Sipe said.

Those interested in participating should RSVP with Sipe by emailing vsipe@newtonnc.gov or Newton City Council member Beverly Danner at bdanner@newtonnc.gov. Residents can also RSVP by calling Sipe at 828-465-7430.

To join the meeting, head to us02web.zoom.us/j/89073559224 or call in by dialing 301-715-8592 or 929-205-6099.

Case count

Catawba County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.