 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public health hosting virtual COVID-19 vaccine meeting for Newton
0 comments
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

Public health hosting virtual COVID-19 vaccine meeting for Newton

{{featured_button_text}}

For those seeking information on the COVID-19 vaccine, the city of Newton and Catawba County Public Health hope to provide it.

The city of Newton invited residents to join a Zoom meeting on Thursday evening for information on the COVID-19 vaccine. The meeting will be held online or over the phone at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. 

The city and the health department hope to reach as many citizens as possible and provide education on the vaccine, Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said. The meeting is intended for Newton residents but others are able to join, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

The meeting will include a time for questions and answers, Sipe said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those interested in participating should RSVP with Sipe by emailing vsipe@newtonnc.gov or Newton City Council member Beverly Danner at bdanner@newtonnc.gov. Residents can also RSVP by calling Sipe at 828-465-7430.

To join the meeting, head to us02web.zoom.us/j/89073559224 or call in by dialing 301-715-8592 or 929-205-6099.

Case count

Catawba County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There have been 16,234 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County. There have been 263 county resident deaths related to the coronavirus.

There are 98 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

North Carolina saw 2,786 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 802,065 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 2,374 people hospitalized with the virus and 10,046 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

61 new cases

16,234 total cases

98 hospitalized

263 deaths

14,704 recovered

15,720 vaccinated

Burke County

103 new cases

8,971 total cases

8 hospitalized

124 deaths

7,918 recovered

10,251 vaccinated

Caldwell County

43 new cases

8,133 total cases

33 hospitalized

119 deaths

6,385 recovered

9,873 vaccinated

Alexander County

35 new cases

3,685 total cases

13 hospitalized

66 deaths

1,945 recovered

3,373 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,786 new cases

802,065 total cases

2,374 hospitalized

10,046 deaths

730,454 recovered

1,076,180 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Monday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

More Information

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The AstraZeneca vaccine: What you need to know

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert