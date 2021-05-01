 Skip to main content
Public concert planned at Hickory High stadium
Public concert planned at Hickory High stadium

HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools Band Program (grades six through 12) will present a spring concert at 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Hickory High School's stadium. The event is open to the public.

Northview and Grandview middle school bands will perform together at 7 p.m. followed by the Hickory High School Band. The full band program will play the Hickory High School fight song for Larry Conger and then the Hickory High School Band will perform an arrangement of “Amazing Grace” (arranged by Justin Beebe) in memory of Conger.

Conger was a beloved head of maintenance at Hickory High. He died earlier this year.

