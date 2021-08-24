Public celebration will honor 'Untouchables'

HICKORY — The United Arts Council of Catawba County will host a public celebration honoring the 1964 Ridgeview High School “Untouchables” on Saturday, Sept. 4, beginning at 10 a.m.
The celebration will be at the Samuel William Davis Jr. field, the site of a public art installation featuring a brick archway, commissioned by the United Arts Council with an Inclusive Public Art grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
The highlight of the morning will be the unveiling of two murals painted by Adele James McCarty, depicting scenes from Ridgeview High School, which closed in 1966, and the 1964 football team, dubbed “The Untouchables”, who were undefeated and unscored upon for the entire season.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will read a special proclamation and JuJu Phillips of the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame will present The Untouchables with a “Team of Distinction” award. Mo Green, Executive Director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, will speak, as will United Arts Council Executive Director Kathryn Greathouse and Ridgeview Alumni Association President Vickie Scott. Other speakers will include members of The Untouchables.
Due to high demand, a screening of a documentary about The Untouchables, by Catawba Valley Community College Historian in Residence Richard Eller, has been moved to the Catawba Valley Community College Tarlton Complex at 4 p.m. that same day.
Reservations must be made for those wishing to stay for lunch, which will be served on the Samuel William Davis Jr. field after the unveiling event. These must be made by Thursday, Aug. 26, by calling Kari Alley at 828-324-4906 extension 301.
For further information, call Kathryn Greathouse at 828-324-4906 extension 302.