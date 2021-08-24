Public celebration will honor 'Untouchables'

HICKORY — The United Arts Council of Catawba County will host a public celebration honoring the 1964 Ridgeview High School “Untouchables” on Saturday, Sept. 4, beginning at 10 a.m.

The celebration will be at the Samuel William Davis Jr. field, the site of a public art installation featuring a brick archway, commissioned by the United Arts Council with an Inclusive Public Art grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

The highlight of the morning will be the unveiling of two murals painted by Adele James McCarty, depicting scenes from Ridgeview High School, which closed in 1966, and the 1964 football team, dubbed “The Untouchables”, who were undefeated and unscored upon for the entire season.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will read a special proclamation and JuJu Phillips of the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame will present The Untouchables with a “Team of Distinction” award. Mo Green, Executive Director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, will speak, as will United Arts Council Executive Director Kathryn Greathouse and Ridgeview Alumni Association President Vickie Scott. Other speakers will include members of The Untouchables.