Psychotic disorders to be focus of free training

HICKORY — Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 20, for two training sessions.
“Schizophrenia: Psychosis: Can this be Real?” will begin at 10 a.m. This training is designed to view schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders from the perspective of the individual experiencing the disorder. “The Many Faces of Antipsychotic Medications” will begin at 11 a.m. and focuses on the medications used to treat psychosis. Continuing education hours can be provided.
The programs are free, but space is limited so registration is encouraged. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.