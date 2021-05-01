Psychiatrist: Pandemic has strained mental health

Some mental health experts anticipate long-term effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wonder what impact the pandemic will have on children. It’s especially been hard on adolescents,” said Debra Bolick. She has practiced as a psychiatrist since 1993.

“The population I work with now are veterans, so I’ve seen how resilient our veterans can be in regards to PTSD (posttraumatic stress disorder),” Bolick said. “PTSD stems from traumatic events, so we wonder if our younger generations will feel the effects of PTSD later in life due to the isolation and anxiety that has been induced by the pandemic.”

Bolick also worries that people have put their physical health on the back burner. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, some people have decreased their physical activity during the lockdowns and with gyms being closed,” she said. “Others have not wanted to go to doctors and get health screenings because they’re either afraid to catch the virus, or they can’t get an appointment.

“We’re not sure if we will begin seeing a spike in cancer diagnoses, because people just aren’t getting their cancer screenings right now,” Bolick continued. “It will be years before we see the true impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on public health.”