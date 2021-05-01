Psychiatrist: Pandemic has strained mental health

Some mental health experts anticipate long-term effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wonder what impact the pandemic will have on children. It’s especially been hard on adolescents,” said Debra Bolick. She has practiced as a psychiatrist since 1993.
“The population I work with now are veterans, so I’ve seen how resilient our veterans can be in regards to PTSD (posttraumatic stress disorder),” Bolick said. “PTSD stems from traumatic events, so we wonder if our younger generations will feel the effects of PTSD later in life due to the isolation and anxiety that has been induced by the pandemic.”
Bolick also worries that people have put their physical health on the back burner. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, some people have decreased their physical activity during the lockdowns and with gyms being closed,” she said. “Others have not wanted to go to doctors and get health screenings because they’re either afraid to catch the virus, or they can’t get an appointment.
“We’re not sure if we will begin seeing a spike in cancer diagnoses, because people just aren’t getting their cancer screenings right now,” Bolick continued. “It will be years before we see the true impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on public health.”
Throughout the past year, Bolick has seen a spike of anxiety issues, substance abuse, and diagnosis of mood disorders in her clients. “I’ve been seeing more major depressive disorders and anxiety disorders, and it’s because of how anxious people have been about the virus,” she said. “It’s not just people who are afraid to get the virus themselves — they are also worried about loved ones contracting it.”
Bolick said forced isolation challenged the mental health of the community over the past year.
“Humans are social creatures by nature,” Bolick said. “I think everyone thought the pandemic lockdowns would be short term but here we are a year later. Not having day-to-day contact and physical contact has strained some people’s mental health.”
One population Bolick mentioned was the elderly. “If you think of our geriatric populations in assisted living facilities, they haven’t been able to touch or hug their loved ones at all,” she said. “Patients with dementia don’t understand what is going on, why people are wearing masks, and why they can’t see their loved ones.”
“It is also difficult for their family members,” Bolick continued. “Families have struggled with anxiety and low moods associated with the stress from not being able to see their loved ones, and not knowing when all of this will finally come to an end.”
During this past year, Bolick has worked to help her clients cope with stress. “I want people to know that it’s OK to feel distressed right now,” Bolick said. “If you feel that it is interfering with your day-to-day life, you may need to reach out to a mental health professional.
“It’s also important to take breaks from work, get restful sleep, limit your use of social media, and spend time with others as you are able to do so,” Bolick continued. “It’s all about giving yourself healthy self-care right now.”
Moving forward, Bolick believes great strides will need to be made to give access to mental health care for all. “There is still a stigma around mental health care, but I think we will begin seeing more and more people needing mental health professionals like psychiatrists in the near future,” Bolick said. “The pandemic has placed more stress on people than we can see at the moment, and I feel that we will be dealing with these repercussions for years to come.”
Bolick encouraged others to seek help if needed. “We’re all distressed, we’re all burned out — but things will get better,” she said. “If you need help, seek it out. And I’d also like to encourage others to please get your vaccine; that is our best chance to get back to normalcy.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.