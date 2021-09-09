Prysmian Group investing $50 million in optical fiber production

An optical fiber production company is expanding its Claremont plant and plans to create 50 new jobs.

Prysmian Group, based in Italy, is investing $50 million in its Claremont optical fiber production plant on Penny Road, according to a news release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.

The expansion will be funded in part by a $375,000 building reuse grant from the state awarded to the city of Claremont for the project.

With this $50 million investment, Prysmian Group’s current and future capital investments total $130 million since 2014, according to the release.

“Prysmian Group is committed to support the growth necessary to expand access to high-speed broadband in North America,” said Andrea Pirondini, chief executive officer of Prysmian Group North America.

The company is seeing a high demand for optical fiber in the region, Pirondini said in the news release.

“With these investments, we can continue to meet customer needs in support of 5G development in the U.S. and Canada,” he said.

Prysmian Group has four telecom production sites in the United States, according to the news release.