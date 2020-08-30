Protestor: I need to see Hickory mayor walk the walk

It has been a challenging year for governors and mayors across the nation with a pandemic in the air and protests for racial justice on the streets — and erratic reactions to both from the federal government. Practically all leaders have been critiqued by citizenry and faced criticisms from all sides of the political divide.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess has been active since last spring and into this summer in issuing or making statements advocating social and economic justice.
The mayor issued a proclamation July 21 “opposing racism, discrimination and police brutality” — despite an objection from Fourth Ward Councilman David Williams that only the mayor, and not the City Council, is named on the document. All council members verbally endorsed the proclamation, and the mayor attributed Williams’ concerns to “misunderstanding and miscommunication.”
Guess anticipated the matter to be resolved by City Council adopting a resolution mirroring his proclamation against racism and police brutality. Instead, it remained, with Williams stating, “I don't know what to call it because it was not a misunderstanding or miscommunication. I was very clear in what I wanted. I guess no one cared. And about the proclamation presented tonight, I voted against it as well for the same exact reason of how it was handled.
“I asked for a resolution at first, and it was not done, and then I had nothing to do with the resolution tonight, and I should have been consulted, being the only Black council member,” added Williams. “I said it before, and I say it now, what I asked for is nonnegotiable, period. And I will not accept anything they try to throw to me unless it is the way I asked.”
The mayor, a former two-term municipal councilman and police officer, has met with both agreement and challenge in addressing social change in Hickory.
Mayor Guess was a high-profile presence at a multi-ethnic Black Lives Matter rally attended by some 700 people uptown on June 6, and his Facebook post with photos of the event garnered nearly 500 “Likes,” along with a smattering of jeers from commenters opposing COVID-19 restrictions in effect at the time.
Guess was one of 83 mayors in North Carolina to sign a June 1 statement “to express our abhorrence at the horrific murder of George Floyd,” whose death on May 25 in Minneapolis triggered worldwide demonstrations for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality.
While Guess has been vocally active, his critics said they want words to be put into action. After decades of calls and protests for social and economic equality, activists are demanding policies be implemented, rather than articulated.
“We will see what happens,” Darian Abernathy, 21, a Hickory High School graduate entering her senior year at UNC Chapel Hill, said of the mayor’s statements.
“You can say it,” she added. “But, are you going to, like, do it? You can talk the talk, but I need to see him walk the walk. I think a lot has happened this summer that might not show that he really means what he says. If he wants to join the movement, we’re here with open arms. Yes, I would love to see it.”
The mayor bristled at the young activist’s assessment. “It sounded to me like she was questioning whether or not I was authentic,” said Guess. “I don’t know how much she knows about me and my intentions and my stance on different things. She does not know me well enough to have made the comment that she made.”
Abernathy later gave specifics for her criticism. “When I reached out this summer to ask about organizing and other ideas I had for the Black community of Hickory, he would respond, but he was not very helpful,” she said. “I know that city officials give activists the runaround, and Hank Guess is not immune to that narrative.”
She added, “It’s convenient to say that ‘Black Lives Matter’ when there’s an election coming up. But as many people are learning, it’s not enough to just say it and to not be racist. You have to live it and do the hard work of being anti-racist.”
The mayor said he had no specific role in assisting Abernathy’s events, adding, “It comes across as I was directly involved and did not step to the plate as I should have. There were a lot of things going on, and I was not involved in everybody’s mission and in every event. She’s considering her event, but does she not know what else was going on and what I was dealing with?
“I don’t know that her comments are really, and I don’t want to say ‘fair,’ but that’s the word that comes to mind,” he added.
In 1913, Hickory was the first city in the state to adopt the now-prominent council-manager form of government — meaning the six elected city council members set municipal policy and laws and hire a city manager to advise the body, oversee operations and implement policies. The mayor is a largely ceremonial title, involving being a spokesperson and championing the interests of the city.
“You got to understand, as mayor of the city, I am involved in a lot of things every single day,” Guess said. “I want to do the best for the city of Hickory, and the people who live and visit the city of Hickory. I am doing everything in my power to unify and let everyone have a seat at the table that wants to have their voices heard, regardless of where they come from, their status or lack of status, nationality, race or gender.”
The mayor said he was proud of young people in the city who organized, marched and “had their voices heard in a manner that was respectful, and that was nonviolent and nondestructive.”
He said the incident-free events did not happen in a vacuum but were the result of longstanding relationships and partnerships with organizations, nonprofits and other groups throughout the city. He added that the city waived permit requirements and maintained a presence at the events with police, sanitation, fire and government officials.
“These events were going to occur,” said Guess. “So, in light of that, we just went with it. They were going to protest; they were going to gather, with or without that (a permit), so we just provided the services as quickly as we could, and we allowed them to gather without those formal protocols that would have been in place.
“I am extremely proud, not only of our youth,” continued the mayor, “I am proud of everyone who participated and of those who didn’t participate. When you look at the way things were handled in Hickory, N.C., we may have been the example of how other places should have responded.”
