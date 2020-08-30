Protester: I need to see Hickory mayor walk the walk

The mayor bristled at the young activist’s assessment. “It sounded to me like she was questioning whether or not I was authentic,” said Guess. “I don’t know how much she knows about me and my intentions and my stance on different things. She does not know me well enough to have made the comment that she made.”

Abernathy later gave specifics for her criticism. “When I reached out this summer to ask about organizing and other ideas I had for the Black community of Hickory, he would respond, but he was not very helpful,” she said. “I know that city officials give activists the runaround, and Hank Guess is not immune to that narrative.”

She added, “It’s convenient to say that ‘Black Lives Matter’ when there’s an election coming up. But as many people are learning, it’s not enough to just say it and to not be racist. You have to live it and do the hard work of being anti-racist.”

The mayor said he had no specific role in assisting Abernathy’s events, adding, “It comes across as I was directly involved and did not step to the plate as I should have. There were a lot of things going on, and I was not involved in everybody’s mission and in every event. She’s considering her event, but does she not know what else was going on and what I was dealing with?