Project helps state's homeless find new way

HICKORY — Exodus Homes’ 2021 William Mangum Honor Cards are now available for the holidays. The faith-based United Way agency provides supportive housing for homeless recovering people returning to the community from treatment centers and prison, and the sale of Honor Cards is a primary source of funding for their ministry.
William Mangum is a well-known Greensboro artist who befriended a homeless man in 1987, and the experience inspired him to use his artistic and publishing skills to make The Honor Card program one of the most effectively managed charitable programs in the country. Within each beautiful annual painting is the subtle image and story of a homeless person.
With underwriting support from Wells Fargo Bank along with Mike and Sarah Kearney, The Honor Card program exists in 13 communities in North Carolina, and has received national attention for helping organizations that serve homeless and needy people. Exodus Homes is The Honor Card program recipient for the Foothills area.
“Giving Honor Cards has been a tradition for years in this area, and people have been calling for weeks waiting for the 2021 cards to arrive,” said the Rev. Susan Smith, Exodus Homes assistant executive director.
This year’s Honor Card is titled “A New Way.” Mangum explained his inspiration for this year’s card, saying, “For more than 30 years I have participated in the lives of those who are homeless and those on the front lines serving them. This year I hope you will give thanks for the smallest of blessings, and if you have an opportunity to reach out and help the homeless find ‘A New Way,’ I commend you.”
“A New Way” Honor Cards are $5 each. On the inside, the recipient is informed that someone made a gift to Exodus Homes in their honor, and gives information about the supportive housing program. All of the proceeds from the sale of Honor Cards goes to support the operating expenses of Exodus Homes.
The Honor Card program is in its 34th year, and has raised more than $9 million to support homeless and needy people in the state. Honor Cards are gifts that keep on giving in the lives of the residents and graduates of Exodus Homes.
The “A New Way” Exodus Homes Honor Card can be purchased online at www.exodushomes.org by clicking on the “Donate” button and putting “Honor Cards” in the line for “Special Instructions for the Seller.” They can also be purchased at the following locations:
Exodus Homes offices and New Life Thrift Store, 610 Fourth St. SW, Hickory 28602.
Taste Full Beans Coffee House, 29 Second St. NW, Hickory 28601.
SALT Block Gift Shop, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory 28601.
EcoDental, 300 29th Ave. NE, Hickory 28601.
Packets of cards and easel displays can be picked up at the office for churches or businesses that would like to participate in the Honor Card program, turning in the money raised at the end of the holiday season with any unsold cards. For more information about helping sell or purchasing “A New Way” Honor Cards, contact Catie Lawson at 828-569-8605 or catielawson0502@gmail.com. A video about the inspiration for this year’s Honor Card can be seen at https://youtu.be/RudhbIJIznI.