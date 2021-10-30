Project helps state's homeless find new way

HICKORY — Exodus Homes’ 2021 William Mangum Honor Cards are now available for the holidays. The faith-based United Way agency provides supportive housing for homeless recovering people returning to the community from treatment centers and prison, and the sale of Honor Cards is a primary source of funding for their ministry.

William Mangum is a well-known Greensboro artist who befriended a homeless man in 1987, and the experience inspired him to use his artistic and publishing skills to make The Honor Card program one of the most effectively managed charitable programs in the country. Within each beautiful annual painting is the subtle image and story of a homeless person.

With underwriting support from Wells Fargo Bank along with Mike and Sarah Kearney, The Honor Card program exists in 13 communities in North Carolina, and has received national attention for helping organizations that serve homeless and needy people. Exodus Homes is The Honor Card program recipient for the Foothills area.

“Giving Honor Cards has been a tradition for years in this area, and people have been calling for weeks waiting for the 2021 cards to arrive,” said the Rev. Susan Smith, Exodus Homes assistant executive director.